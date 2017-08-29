No growth of Philpott Road wildfire near Kelowna; more evacuees allowed home

More people evacuated because of the Philpott Road wildfire east of Kelowna are being allowed to return home.

The Evacuation Order has been lifted for about 186 Joe Rich residents living on 81 properties.

However, they’re still under an Evacuation Alert and may have to leave with short notice if the fire hazard increases.

That leaves 202 people evacuated because of the blaze which broke out Thursday afternoon.

Returning evacuees can bring household pets with them, such as dogs and cats, but other animals must remain out of the area due to the unpredictability of the fire activity.

Evacuated FortisBC customers will receive a credit for charges incurred during the time they were out of their homes.

Officials say the fire size, about 465 hectares, has not increased since Monday and remains 20 per cent contained.

The BC Wildfire Service has 95 personnel working the fire with 15 pieces of heavy equipment and four bucketing helicopters also involved in suppression efforts.

As well, 49 structural firefighters with 16 trucks from nine municipal fire departments are on site.

Stronger winds forecast for Tuesday afternoon could aggravate the fire behaviour.

The following properties are removed from the Evacuation Order but remain on Evacuation Alert:

· 8520 – 8600 Highway 33 E

· 11575 – 11583 Highway 33 E

· 11601 – 12369 Highway 33 E

· 1809 – 1898 Cardinal Creek Road

· 2160 – 2270 Dion Road

· 11607 – 11623 Greystokes Road

· 11731 – 11749 Greystokes Road

· 11863 – 11875 Greystokes Road

· 11979 – 11989 Greystokes Road

· 8130 – 8514 Sun Valley Road

· 11505 – 12751 Three Forks Road