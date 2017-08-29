Alberta files appeal in beer trade dispute

The province has filed its appeal of a trade panel decision that found Alberta discriminates against beer from other provinces.

The ruling is a response to Alberta’s move last year to raise taxes on all beer, but then offer rebates to small Alberta brewers. A Calgary beer importer, Artisan Ales, launched a challenge, saying the policy has devastated its business and led to jacked-up beer prices for consumers.

The Saskatchewan government even weighed in, supporting Artisan Ales as an intervenor. Dustin Duncan, Saskatchewan’s acting minister responsible for trade, said the province will defend Canadian interests. He also said Alberta needs to fall in line and “do the right thing” by complying with the ruling.

Alberta filed its appeal of the trade panel ruling Monday. It’s expected to be heard in late December or early January.

The Alberta government also faces a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of its beer policies. Toronto-based Steam Whistle Brewing and Saskatoon-based Great Western Brewing Co. say Alberta’s beer grants unfairly favour its producers and effectively erect an unconstitutional trade barrier.

The court case is set to resume on Sept. 19.