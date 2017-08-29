Kelowna drug addicts connect with loved ones with free iPad use

Interior Health’s mobile drug overdose prevention unit in Kelowna is now equipped with two iPads so clients can connect with their family and friends.

The devices were purchased by the Enactus team at Okanagan College. It’s a non-profit student organization that undertakes community improvement projects.

“Call Home is a project that serves to provide the people who are using this mobile unit with a positive opportunity to reach out to a family member or loved one that they may have not been in contact with for several years,” said Enactus project manager Zabrina Semchuk in a news release.

The supervised drug consumption unit, an modified recreational vehicle, was among the first in the country to be approved by Health Canada. The news release states there were more than 1,000 visitors to the facility in July.

“Call Home is an important addition to the mobile unit because it is often difficult for homeless or marginalized individuals to keep connected,” said Mobile Supervised Consumption Services Manager Corrine Dolman. “It can be extremely valuable for them to contact their loved ones and to be reminded that there are people that care about them.”

The unit operates Tuesday through Saturday from locations in downtown Kelowna and the Rutland neighbourhood.