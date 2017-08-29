Langley girl diagnosed with cancer to receive Toys “R” Us shopping spree

A six-year-old Langley girl is among one of the eight participants chosen to take part in a shopping spree this September.

After being diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor at the age of four, Talia’s early life faced many challenges. After 85 weeks of chemotherapy, countless hospital visits, and times of complete isolation during treatment and surgery, Talia has missed out on many opportunities to enjoy her childhood.

Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada and partner Toys “R” Us Canada are set to provide eight families across Canada a chance to create long-lasting memories away from the hospital by allowing sick children the opportunity to race throughout the store to fill their shopping carts with as many free toys before the three minute time frame is up.

“At Starlight, we see first-hand the daily struggles and challenges Canadian families face when caring for their seriously ill child,” said Starlight executive director, Brian Bringolf, in a release. “Programs like the 3-Minute Dash are at the heart of our organization, providing us with the unique chance to bring welcome distraction and a genuine smile to the faces of deserving children like Talia.”

The event is set to take place at Willowbrook Shopping Centre, 19705 Fraser Highway, Langley on Monday, Sept., 25 at 7 a.m.