August 29, 2017 1:00 pm
Updated: August 29, 2017 1:01 pm

Melania Trump’s office smacks down criticism of her shoes ahead of Harvey visit

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Trump departs for Texas to tour Hurricane Harvey damage

Melania Trump‘s office was quick to smack down growing criticism of the U.S. first lady’s shoe choice as she began her visit to hurricane-ravaged Texas Tuesday morning.

The first lady’s black stilettos as she boarded Air Force One raised eyebrows online, with one news article by Mirror UK claiming she donned “the most inappropriate clothes imaginable.”

First lady Melania Trump’s shoes are seen as she boards Air Force One with U.S. President Donald Trump for travel to Texas.

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Trump’s communication director was quick to hit back, saying the attention given to her apparel amid Harvey’s devastation was unfortunate.

“It’s sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes,” Stephanie Grisham said, according to CNN reporter Kate Bennett.

But disapproval over the first lady’s shoes was more widespread than one article. Several Twitter users slammed her footwear, some urging her to change.

Among those taking note of her stilettos was comedian Chelsea Handler.

But others agreed that her shoes shouldn’t be getting attention at all.

Amid the online storm, the first lady had changed her shoes to sneakers by the time Air Force One landed in Texas.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are greeted by Texas Governor Greg Abbott prior to receiving a briefing on Tropical Storm Harvey relief efforts in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Carlos Barria

