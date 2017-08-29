Melania Trump’s office smacks down criticism of her shoes ahead of Harvey visit

Melania Trump‘s office was quick to smack down growing criticism of the U.S. first lady’s shoe choice as she began her visit to hurricane-ravaged Texas Tuesday morning.

The first lady’s black stilettos as she boarded Air Force One raised eyebrows online, with one news article by Mirror UK claiming she donned “the most inappropriate clothes imaginable.”

Trump’s communication director was quick to hit back, saying the attention given to her apparel amid Harvey’s devastation was unfortunate.

“It’s sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes,” Stephanie Grisham said, according to CNN reporter Kate Bennett.

But disapproval over the first lady’s shoes was more widespread than one article. Several Twitter users slammed her footwear, some urging her to change.

I wouldn't normally comment on Melania's shoes but I'm not sure if this is what you wear to go meet ppl who've lost all of their belongings https://t.co/TP3YYgPIwj — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) August 29, 2017

POTUS and FLOTUS en route to Texas. A word to the wise Melania – you're gonna need new shoes #HoustonFloods pic.twitter.com/s3IehKZ6as — Emily Purser (@EmilyPurser) August 29, 2017

Among those taking note of her stilettos was comedian Chelsea Handler.

Melania taking off for Houston on AF1…in stilettos. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 29, 2017

But others agreed that her shoes shouldn’t be getting attention at all.

There's a ton of legitimate shit worthy of outrage right now. The shoes that Melania Trump wears on a flight to Texas isn't one of them. — Lauren Rankin (@laurenarankin) August 29, 2017

Anyone talking about Melania’s shoes has clearly never been to Russia or Eastern Europe in the winter get over it 👠 — Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) August 29, 2017

Amid the online storm, the first lady had changed her shoes to sneakers by the time Air Force One landed in Texas.