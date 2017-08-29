Young man rescued from Lynn Canyon after cliff jumping

Another person has been hurt while cliff jumping in Lynn Canyon on Vancouver’s North Shore.

The young man and his two friends were at the popular swimming spot when one of them hurt his shoulder.

The trio couldn’t get out so help had to be brought in.

North Vancouver firefighters lowered one of their members into the canyon in order to bring them to safety.

Other than the one separated shoulder, all the men appeared to be OK after the ordeal.

“We educate the people as much as we can,” Fire assistant chief Walter Warner told Global News. “We have the signage. We have the park rangers, which are fantastic. We want [people] to use the park safely. We want them to come to Lynn Canyon. It’s a gorgeous place to use to spend the day.”

“But we also want to ensure they use it correctly.”