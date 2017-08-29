Former ‘Bachelor’ Sean Lowe drives boat through flooded Houston to help victims

He caused hearts to throb as The Bachelor during the 17th season of the romantic reality show, and now Sean Lowe is demonstrating that his own heart is in the right place.

In an Instagram photo he posted on Monday, Lowe can be seen piloting a boat through the flooded streets of Houston after Hurricane Harvey hit.

“Today I had the chance to do what I could to help some people in the Houston area,” Lowe wrote, who lives several hours away in Dallas.

READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres reaches out to victims of Hurricane Harvey in emotional video: ‘We love you, Texas’

“I couldn’t believe the devastation,” he added. “My heart broke for all the elderly who are immobile and the mothers trapped in their homes with young babies. But I was encouraged by the selflessness of so many Texans who came to help where they could. Definitely a day I’ll never forget.”

Today I had the chance to do what I could to help some people in the Houston area. I couldn't believe the devastation. My heart broke for all the elderly who are immobile and the mothers trapped in their homes with young babies. But I was encouraged by the selflessness of so many Texans who came to help where they could. Definitely a day I'll never forget. A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Aug 28, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

Prior to making the journey to Houston, Lowe took to Twitter in hopes of obtaining a boat he could take with him, ultimately finding one — and, apparently, shutting down a hater along the way.

Anyone in the dallas area have a small boat I can take to Houston to help with evacuations? I'll pay for the rental. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) August 27, 2017

Yeah I've been told I can coordinate with Harris County Fire Marshal and would be able to meet at one of their locations. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) August 27, 2017

That would be so nice! I'll send you a DM. Thank you! — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) August 27, 2017

@ReadyHarris I'm bringing a boat tomorrow and need help formulating plan. Called number and can't get through. Can you help? — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) August 27, 2017

Thanks to Twitter, I found a person who is selfless enough to let me use her boat. Leaving in AM. Thanks Jonathan. https://t.co/pNjJj9bjs6 — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) August 27, 2017

I'm amazed at how many Texans have come down here with boats to help rescue people. God bless them all and those who are stranded. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) August 28, 2017