Former ‘Bachelor’ Sean Lowe drives boat through flooded Houston to help victims
He caused hearts to throb as The Bachelor during the 17th season of the romantic reality show, and now Sean Lowe is demonstrating that his own heart is in the right place.
In an Instagram photo he posted on Monday, Lowe can be seen piloting a boat through the flooded streets of Houston after Hurricane Harvey hit.
“Today I had the chance to do what I could to help some people in the Houston area,” Lowe wrote, who lives several hours away in Dallas.
“I couldn’t believe the devastation,” he added. “My heart broke for all the elderly who are immobile and the mothers trapped in their homes with young babies. But I was encouraged by the selflessness of so many Texans who came to help where they could. Definitely a day I’ll never forget.”
Prior to making the journey to Houston, Lowe took to Twitter in hopes of obtaining a boat he could take with him, ultimately finding one — and, apparently, shutting down a hater along the way.
