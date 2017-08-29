Man to face murder charge in connection with rural Quebec slaying
Quebec provincial police say a 24-year-old man will be charged in connection with a slaying in a small town south of Quebec City.
The charges stem from the death of a man on Monday in Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon, about 35 kilometres south of the provincial capital.
Police say the victim was Claude Gas, a local man in his 60s.
Several media reports say the accused is the victim’s son.
He was arrested not long after the discovery of the body in a home on Monday afternoon.
The arraignment is expected in Quebec City Tuesday.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
