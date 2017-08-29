Selena Gomez’s hacked Instagram shares nude Justin Bieber photos

On Monday afternoon, Selena Gomez’s Instagram account was taken down after several nude photos of her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, were posted to her account.

The account was quickly deactivated and the photos were removed. Shortly after, Gomez’s account was up again with the NSFW images of Bieber deleted.

Gomez is the most-followed person on the social media platform, with 125 million followers.

Kirsten Stubbs, the digital marketing director at Interscope Records, tweeted that Gomez’s record label was behind the temporary takedown of the singer’s Instagram account after it appeared to have been hacked.

“We deactivated with Instagram to ensure it’s secure before relaunching! Hang tight,” Stubbs tweeted in response to a fan of Gomez.

We deactivated with Instagram to ensure it's secure before relaunching! Hang tight. — Kirsten (@KirstenS) August 28, 2017

Gomez’s fans were shocked to see Bieber’s nude photos on their timeline.

I got this notification from Selena Gomez on instagram and apparently she's hacked. the photo was of Justin Bieber naked I am now blind pic.twitter.com/yiANCGWMXU — 제이홉☼ (@strawbxrryhobi) August 28, 2017

WAIT SO JUSTIN SAW HIS NUDES ON SELENA'S INSTAGRAM WHEN SHE GOT HACKED AJXJAXDBSJDSAmnDCSKJFZD😂😭😂😭😂😭 — CAN WE BE FRIENDS (@purposestan19) August 28, 2017

SOMEONE HACKED SELENA GOMEZ'S INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT AND SHARED JUSTIN'S NOODEZ HAHAHAHAHAHAHAH — Sed Nugget (@SohaTazz) August 28, 2017



Story continues below Someone hacked Selena's account on instagram. This is so disrespectful! People need to grow up seriously! Leave her alone please — Nes (@sweartomendes) August 28, 2017

The Bieber images were the same ones that were published after the Canadian pop star’s Bora Bora vacation in 2015.

The censored images were originally posted in the New York Daily News, but eventually the uncensored images made the Internet rounds.

Bieber told Access Hollywood at the time that the nude photos being leaked made him feel “super violated” and, “Like, I feel like I can’t step outside and feel like I can go outside naked.”

He said that, “You should feel comfortable in your own space… especially that far away.”

Gomez and Bieber have a long history together, dating back to when rumours first circulated of their romance in 2010.

They confirmed their relationship in 2011 at the Vanity Fair Oscars party together. But, the pair broke up shortly after and were on-again, off-again for several years but appear to have called it quits for the past year.