The story of Otis, the dog carrying his own dog food during Hurricane Harvey

As the incredible pictures of the devastation caused by Harvey keep rolling in, one in particular has gone viral.

Otis the dog was seen trotting down the street Saturday morning, after the then-hurricane had passed Sinton, Texas, carrying his own food.

Sinton, just north of Corpus Christi, was part of the area of Texas that was hit with power outages after the hurricane blazed through.

Otis belongs to a six-year-old boy, who left him with his grandpa, Salvador Segovia during the storm.

Segovia explained to the Washington Post that he left Otis in his back porch, which was screened in, but the dog must have gotten spooked because of the storm Friday night.

Otis then busted open the screen door and took off.

“I stuck my head out yelling and yelling, and no Otis,” Segovia told the Post. “The following morning, I got out and kept yelling, circled the block and everything, and nothing. We didn’t know where Otis was.”

That’s when Tiele Dockens saw Otis walking down her street.

“I don’t know know where he got it from, but it was so funny,” Dockens told NBC News.

She eventually caught up with Segovia and helped reunite the two.

“This lady comes by and tells me, ‘Is that your dog coming down the road?’ ” Segovia said. “And I turn around, there comes Otis, and he’s carrying food!”

Segovia thinks Otis must have gone to the local lumber store, and found the bag of dog food on his own.

“I’m thinking he picked up that dog food and he knew where it was,” he said. “Nobody was there to feed him, and he picks up the dog food.”

Some have suggested the dog is symbolic of Texan spirit.

“Must be a Texas dog cause he can survive without help,” one person commented on Facebook.

Texans are still dealing with the aftermath of the storm; floodwaters continue to rise in the Houston area as Harvey poured rain for a fourth consecutive day after a chaotic weekend of rising water and rescues.

With nearly two more feet (61 centimeters) of rain expected on top of the 30-plus inches (76 centimeters) in some places, authorities worried that the worst might be yet to come.

*With a file from the Associated Press