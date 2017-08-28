Never-before seen images beamed live from the bottom of the Gulf of St. Lawrence

A scientific expedition in the Gulf of St. Lawrence is revealing never-before seen images of odd and valuable marine life.

Federal researchers have joined with the non-profit group Oceana Canada to use a $6-million robotic submersible, known as ROPOS, to explore the seabed, and live-stream sometimes spectacular high-definition video to the internet.

“The Gulf of St. Lawrence has never been explored with the type of technology we have,” Oceana’s science director, Robert Rangeley, said in an interview Monday from Cheticamp, N.S., where the two-ship expedition was poised to begin another week of exploring the Gulf’s depths.

“There’s hardly been any camera work at all.”

Alexandra Cousteau, granddaughter of the famous French filmmaker and marine conservationist Jacques Cousteau, is part of the expedition and an adviser to Oceana, an international ocean conservation group based in Washington, D.C.

“It’s such a thrill to be part of something that has never been done before,” Alexandra Cousteau said in a dockside interview.

The recent deaths of at least 10 endangered North Atlantic right whales in the Gulf has focused international attention on the importance of the vast area.

Cousteau said previous studies have typically relied on the use of underwater sleds that were dragged along the ocean floor and later hoisted to the surface for inspection by scientists.

“What they got at the surface was broken,” she said. “They had no idea how the species were interacting. We’ve been able to see how that whole neighbourhood works.”

In particular, Cousteau said the high-tech submersible – ROPOS stands for Remotely Operated Platform for Ocean Sciences – has recorded video images of large numbers of juvenile redfish seeking shelter amongst fields of sea pens, a type of bottom-dwelling coral that looks like old-fashioned pens made from fanciful feathers.