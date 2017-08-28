Mixed reality enhances neuroanatomy studies at UBC

Dr. Claudia Krebs, a professor of anatomy in UBC’s faculty of medicine believes the augmented reality of HoloLens will help establish a greater understanding to those students examining the architecture of the brain. “We’re very excited to be introducing the world of mixed reality into the classroom,” she said in a release.
Parker Holman, a PhD candidate in neuroscience at UBC, is hopeful the new technology could change the way neuroanatomy lessons are taught in the classroom.
“The first time I put on the HoloLens and saw the holographic brain, I was blown away,” he said. “It just shows you things that aren’t possible with the models or specimens that we have.”
Postdoctoral fellow Tamara Bodnar, who helped develop the Holographic Brain Project app, said when she was first studying neuroanatomy, it was hard to get a true understanding of the brain with only two-dimensional images in textbooks.
In the upcoming weeks, Krebs, Holman, and Bodnar will assess the educational value of the project within neuroanatomy education to see if it improves students spacial understanding of key relationships within the brain.
“UBC is a growing innovation hub and we’re eager to explore how new partnerships and technology can help us continue to advance and transform our education and research space and methods,” said Gail Murphy, vice president, research and innovation at UBC.
Last fall, UBC received ten HoloLens devices, all donated by Microsoft.
