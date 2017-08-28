Mixed reality enhances neuroanatomy studies at UBC

Students at the University of British Columbia (UBC) are getting a unique opportunity to explore the brain thanks to virtual reality technology.

Microsoft’s new mixed reality technology, along with the HoloLens, is allowing students the chance to visualize the brain’s three-dimensional structure like they’ve never seen it before.

UBC worked directly with interns at Microsoft Garage in Vancouver to develop a new app for HoloLens, the first self-contained, holographic computer. Specifically known as the Holographic Brain Project, the app allows the overlay of two-dimensional MRI scans on correlating sections of the brain serving as an interactive teaching tool.