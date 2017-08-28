Two hectare wildfire burning east of Squamish

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a wildfire 13 kilometers east of Squamish.

The two hectare fire is burning along a forest service road.

It’s not yet known when it started.

Fire Information Officer Jeanne Larsen says BC Wildfire crews were assisted by air crews Sunday, with more help expected Monday.

“More equipment, firefighters and helicopters will be used in suppressing the fire.”

In a release the District of Squamish say while the blaze is outside its jurisdiction, Squamish Fire Rescue is aware of and monitoring the situation.