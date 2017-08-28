Canada
August 28, 2017
Updated: August 28, 2017 12:58 am

Two hectare wildfire burning east of Squamish

News Anchor  CKNW

File photo. A two hectare blaze has sparked 13km east of Squamish, and is currently being battled by BC Wildfire Service crewmembers.

Global News
The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a wildfire 13 kilometers east of Squamish.

The two hectare fire is burning along a forest service road.

It’s not yet known when it started.

Fire Information Officer Jeanne Larsen says BC Wildfire crews were assisted by air crews Sunday, with more help expected Monday.

“More equipment, firefighters and helicopters will be used in suppressing the fire.”

In a release the District of Squamish say while the blaze is outside its jurisdiction, Squamish Fire Rescue is aware of and monitoring the situation.

