Donald Trump on Twitter: Canada, Mexico being difficult on NAFTA

Trump tweeted on Sunday morning that NAFTA is the “worst trade deal ever made.”

We are in the NAFTA (worst trade deal ever made) renegotiation process with Mexico & Canada.Both being very difficult,may have to terminate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Trump said at a rally last week in Phoenix that he would “end up probably terminating” NAFTA “at some point.”

READ MORE: Trump threatened to terminate NAFTA. Canada and Mexico shrugged

The U.S., Mexico and Canada began formal negotiations earlier this month to rework the 23-year-old trade pact that Trump blames for hundreds of thousands of lost U.S. factory jobs.

WATCH: Ottawa sees upside in Trump’s threat to rip up NAFTA

Trump is also taking to Twitter to press the need for his promised southern border wall, tweeting that Mexico will pay for it “through reimbursement/other.” Mexico has repeatedly said there’s no chance of that happening.