August 27, 2017 2:19 pm
Updated: August 27, 2017 2:22 pm

SQ arrest 4 at biker gathering near Quebec City

Provincial police, with the assistance of the RCMP and local police forces arrested four men Saturday, who were taking part in a Dark Souls gathering in Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon, 35 km south of Quebec City.

Police intervened at 3:30 p.m. at a home on Bellevue Street to check whether the host of the event had a permit to sell alcohol. The party was supposed to be held in a bar, but was moved to a private residence.

Close to 2,000 beer cans and a dozen bottles of spirits were seized by police.

The man hosting the event faces charges of illegal possession of alcohol and selling alcohol without a permit, according to police.

Another man was arrested in connection with the negligent storage of a firearm, while two others had warrants out for their arrests.

The Dark Souls is an affiliate club of the Hells Angels biker gang.

