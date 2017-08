The Vancouver Whitecaps defeated Orlando City SC by a score of 2-1 at Orlando City Stadium on Saturday.

Tommy Redding and Brek Shea scored for the Whitecaps, while Cyle Larin scored the lone goal for Orlando City FC.

The Whitecaps will get a bit of a break before they travel to Utah to take on Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday Sept 9.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.