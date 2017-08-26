Police in Prince Albert subdue dogs with pepper spray during arrests

Police say they had to subdue two aggressive dogs with pepper spray during a drug bust in Prince Albert, Sask.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home over suspected trafficking of cocaine at around 9:30 p.m. CT on Thursday.

READ MORE: 3 arrested near Prince Albert, Sask. facing cocaine trafficking charges

Six people were taken into custody in the 1400-block of 15 Street West.

Police said the dogs were subdued during the arrests. No injuries were reported.

Members of the Prince Albert Integrated Street Enforcement Team (ISET) searched the home and found marijuana, cannabis resin, cell phones, a digital scale, cash and packaging material.

READ MORE: Prince Albert police pepper spray man resisting arrest

Two men, aged 18 and 39, and a 39-year-old woman are facing charges that include possession of marijuana not exceeding three kilograms for the purpose of trafficking.

ISET officials said the 39-year-old man is also facing additional charges for trafficking cocaine and breaching a probation order.