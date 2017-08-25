Traffic
August 25, 2017 7:31 pm

Multiple vehicle crash closes Highway 97 south of Penticton

By Blaine Gaffney Global News
A serious motor vehicle incident Friday afternoon has forced the closure of Highway 97 near Kaleden south of Penticton.

RCMP say the crash involves several vehicles.

Both lanes have been shut down while emergency crews attend to injured people and police investigate.

Motorists are advised to use Eastside Road between Penticton and OK Falls.

