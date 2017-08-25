Okanagan cops sweep up street dealers in undercover drug operation

A RCMP undercover, street-level drug operation in the central Okanagan has three dozen people facing potential trafficking charges.

The Kelowna Downtown Enforcement Unit joined forces with officers from neighbouring police jurisdictions to pose as drug buyers.

Police say 64 purchases were made.

“RCMP have since identified 33 suspects, many of whom are considered chronic or prolific offenders, who allegedly sold our undercover police officers illegal drugs which investigators believe to include heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine,” said spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Kelowna RCMP have conducted numerous such operations over the years targetting dealers peddling small amounts of illegal drugs.

“We will have made over 30 arrests in this one operation,” said O’Donaghey. “That should help drive home the point that it’s just not worth it.”