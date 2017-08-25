Kelowna area wildfire triggers boil water notice for several dozen properties

When they’re allowed to return to their homes they’ll have to boil their tap water before drinking it.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has issued a boil water notice for people served by the Falcon Ridge Water System in the Joe Rich area east of Kelowna.

The affected residents of about 55 properties have been evacuated because of the Philpott Road wildfire.

“Because of the wildfire, electricity powering the chlorination equipment for the water system was lost,” said district spokesperson Bruce Smith. “Fire crews were also using water from the system, so reservoir levels were low. Our staff set up a portable generator to help fill the reservoir however full chlorination wasn’t in place until electricity was restored late last night.”

The tap water should be boiled for at least one minute before being consumed or used for washing food or brushing teeth.