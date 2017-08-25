Hurricane Harvey: Facts about the ‘life-threatening’ storm set to hit the U.S.

Hurricane Harvey is expected to be the most powerful storm to hit U.S. mainland in 12 years.

Forecasters are warning the massive storm could be “life-threatening” and cause major damage.

Here’s what you should know about the storm.

When will the storm hit and where?

Millions of residents across the U.S. gulf coast are bracing for Harvey, which is expected to strike southern Texas late Friday or Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects Harvey to move slowly and linger over Texas for days. Some forecasts indicate that the storm could even circle back out over Gulf waters after making landfall and hit the Texas coast again.

Louisiana could also get 10 to 15 inches of rain. Flood warnings are in effect for Louisiana and northern Mexico.

How powerful is the storm?

The storm has sustained winds of 177 km/h, which makes it just shy of being a Category 3 hurricane. It is expected to result in 35 inches, or nearly 89 centimetres, of rain — that’s nearly an entire year’s worth of rain for coastal cities, Vox reports.

As the hurricane hits land, it has the potential to produce winds hitting 201 km/h and surges of four metres.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) director Brock Long said “all indications” point to this hurricane being “the first major hurricane the nation has dealt with since 2005.”

How are locals being advised to prepare for the storm?

Residents living in areas where the hurricane is expected to make landfall were advised to prepare early for the incoming storm.

Some have been told to evacuate the area, while others are being told to stay indoors, The Washington Post reports. Those leaving their homes are being told to pack enough food and personal items to last several days. Locals staying put are advised to prepare by trimming trees surrounding homes, boarding up windows and to prepare for power and water outages.

Texas residents are also scrambling to gather items they need ahead of the storm since it’s unclear how dire the aftermath will be.

Photos of a Walmart in Houston show bare shelves as customers stock up on food and drinks.

Several gas stations in the area also ran out of fuel ahead of the storm.

How will Donald Trump handle the situation?

U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed and is ready to provide resources if needed, according to the White House.

All eyes are on the president as this is his first major natural disaster, and is expected to test his ability as the country’s leader. There have been concerns that a lack of permanent leader at the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees FEMA, could hinder the department’s effectiveness in handling the situation.

When was the last major storm?

The last time a storm hit U.S. mainland with comparable intensity was Hurricane Wilma, which struck Florida in October 2005. At its strongest, the tropical storm was a Category 5 hurricane.

Wilma was directly related to 22 deaths across Haiti, Jamaica, Mexico and Florida, according to NHC. It left the southern U.S. state with $16.8 billion in damages.

