Overnight fire at Surrey house displaces 11 people

Eleven people have been displaced from their home near the North Delta border after a fire erupted early Friday morning.

The fire is believed to have started on the second floor.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to other homes in the neighbourhood but the home was destroyed.

“First thing crews did was an interior attack on this particular house, so that becomes unstable fairly quickly when you do have fire in the roof,” Surrey Fire Rescue Battlion Chief Richard Ellis said.

“So crews were pulled out to go defensive and shortly after the roof did collapse into the second storey.”

Everyone escaped from the building and it’s believed there are no injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.