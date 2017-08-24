SaskPower is warning residents to check their meters

After nine meter box fires in a matter of weeks and an extremely dry summer, SaskPower is scrambling to keep up with checks on power boxes.

In order to help with their process, SaskPower is urging homeowners to check their power boxes and the surrounding area for ground shifting.

Additionally, SaskPower is taking extra precautions should your power meter begin sparking up.

“If there is a service box that is failing with that popping and arcing, we’re actually shutting off the power to that entire area of the city,” Ryan Blair, SaskPower Regina operations manager, said.

“I know customers may get frustrated with the large outages, but it’s a safety protocol.”

If you see signs of a bad box or ground shifting, call SaskPower or email them photos of your meter box.

According to SaskPower, they have about 90 employees working on inspections.