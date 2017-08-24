Lexus cancels event after another ‘failed’ campaign covers accessible parking stalls in Calgary

The director of Lexus Canada said she was “outraged” to find a second marketing campaign by the luxury auto company this week had signage placed over public accessible parking stalls in Calgary.

Jennifer Barron was responding to questions about a photo showing a Lexus tent and flags placed over accessible parking spots in a southwest portion of the Southcentre Mall parking lot on Thursday.

“I was surprised and outraged to find out that another marketing initiative failed to meet the standards that we set for ourselves,” Barron said in an emailed statement to Global News.

“Within minutes of our becoming aware of the situation, the signage and tents were removed and the entire event was cancelled.”

This is the second time Lexus has come under fire this week, after accessible parking at the Calgary International Airport stalls were painted as part a promotional campaign.

The airport Clarified Lexus had nothing to do with selecting the stalls that were painted. The airport apologized for the oversight, reversing the paint jobs. It also added additional accessible stalls in the parking lots.

Sean Hanson, general manager for the Southcentre Mall, said “it was a bit of an oversight” that the flags and tent were placed over the parking stalls.

Lexus pays for promotional spots in the mall’s parking lot and due to the space in the southwest portion of the lot, the Lexus stalls are in that area.

Because of the night market happening at the mall parking lot over this weekend, a portion of the southwest lot was fenced off for the vendor booths. Because of that, Lexus was asked to temporarily move their flags and tent.

Hanson said Lexus is responsible for the setting up the flags, but said they also work through an agency. He said the mall gave Lexus some direction on where they could put their flags and tent for the weekend, but he couldn’t speak to how the promotional material wound up over the accessible stalls.

“What was done earlier today is being undone,” Hanson said.

Barron said an “urgent” meeting has been called with all Lexus marketing suppliers to make sure expectations for any future promotional initiatives are clear.

“On behalf of Lexus Canada, I want to extend my sincere and unconditional apologies,” Bannon said.