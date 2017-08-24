BUSINESS REPORT – Gold on track to outperform stock market for the first time since 2011

For the first time since 2011, gold is on track this year to outperform the Standard & Poors 500 (S&P).

Investors are worried about the bull market in stocks, with a rally that hasn’t had a significant pullback in 19 months.

It’s also amplified concerns that any correction could be swift and sharp, especially with valuations for many sectors near historic highs.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the worries have boosted gold prices; a favourite destination for nervous investors who believe the metal will hold its value better than other assets when markets turn rocky.

Gold for August delivery is up 12.1 per cent this year, while the S&P has risen 9.2 per cent.

With the Trump presidency in a continuing state of turmoil, investors are turning to gold Exchange Traded Fund’s and the actual physical metal, not so much as an investment, but as a hedge against uncertainty and volatility.