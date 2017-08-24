Vancouver double murder suspect Leonard Landrick to appear in court

The 73-year-old Vancouver man accused of killing two people in a West End apartment in July will be appearing in court Thursday morning.

Leonard Landrick was arrested on July 17 and charged with two count of second-degree murder in the deaths of 57-year-old Sandra McInnes and 51-year-old Neil Croker.

Both victims and the accused were residents of the same apartment building, Ocean Towers apartment complex, on Morton Avenue.

Police had originally taken Landrick and another person into custody on July 9 but later released the pair “pending further investigation.”

Two weeks later police, who called the case challenging, re-arrested and charged Landrick.

WATCH: West End homicide

Susan MacDonald, president of the Ocean Towers apartment complex, said at the time that the whole ordeal had been “horrendous” and that she felt nothing but relief after Landrick was finally charged.

“This has been the worst any of us have ever experienced. It’s been horrendous and now it’s finished,” MacDonald said.

“Now we can get on with grieving Sandy and Neil and pay proper respect to them.”

MacDonald said both victims gave their lives to the building.

“Sandy served on the board for the building, Neil was our manager, everyone knew him, he was helpful… he was everybody’s friend,” she said.

Landrick has been in custody since his arrest and has made one brief court appearance in July.

The 73-year-old will be making a court appearance via videolink at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday for an arraignment meeting.