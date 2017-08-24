Major Crime Unit investigating suspicious death at Victoria school

The Vancouver Island Major Crime Unit is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found outside a Victoria school on Tuesday.

Victoria police tweeted that they were responding to a report of a deceased person at S.J. Willis School just after 5:30 p.m.

We have responded to a report of a deceased person at S.J. Willis school. #F201735456 — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) August 23, 2017

The BC Coroners Service and forensic analysts are working with police to confirm the identity of the victim and cause of death.

The school says no students have been impacted by the discovery or investigation since S.J. Willis is closed for summer holidays.