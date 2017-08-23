World
August 23, 2017 8:26 am

United Nations warns U.S. to reject racism, hate speech after Charlottesville

By Staff The Associated Press

Warning: Video contains disturbing content not suitable for all viewers. White nationalists organizers rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, to protest the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Emancipation Park.

A top U.N. body on racial discrimination has taken an unusual step in calling on the United States to “unequivocally and unconditionally” reject racist hate speech and crimes following a far-right rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Without specifically referring to U.S. President Donald Trump, the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination pointed to “the failure at the highest political level to unequivocally reject racist violent events” in the U.S.

The committee was acting on its “early warning and urgent action” procedure, which has been applied 20 times since 2003.

In a statement Wednesday, CERD pointed to its decision Friday calling on the U.S. government to investigate any human rights violations during the Aug. 12 demonstration in Charlottesville, and ensure that freedom of expression does not promote racist speech or crimes.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

