The father of Nick Lang, who died in B.C. government care, blasts province amid civil suit

The father of 15-year-old Nick Lang — who died while in government care more than two years ago — is unhappy with the rhetoric coming from the lawyer appointed to represent the B.C. government in his civil suit against the province.

It’s been nearly 17 months since Peter Lang and Linda Tenpas filed a lawsuit against the province, claiming negligence in his son’s death.

Peter said he recently received a six-page letter from the government’s lawyer.

“[It said] your son has no rights because he’s dead. That’s sort of the crux of their argument is that constitutional rights don’t extend to a dead person, even if they believe there’s negligence involved,” Lang said.

Lang added that the lawyer also ignored the fact that his son was Metis. He’s upset that he supported the NDP on the campaign trail after they supported him following his son’s death, but are slow to act on making a settlement happen out of court.

On the same day, he also received a supportive letter from Katrine Conroy, the new minister of children and family development, on making changes to improve the state of children in care.

But Lang said the overall tone is different from the one espoused by the NDP that supported him while they were on the opposition benches.

“Politicians like to keep their hands out of it, but let’s face it, they control the tone of the civil servants and we’d like to see it get settled and move forward and improve results for our youth,” he said.

Lang said he isn’t out to make money for his son’s death, but wants to be able to cover the costs of counselling for the foreseeable future.

In a statement, Conroy said, “while I can’t speak to case-specific legal matters, I can tell you that we’ve offered to meet with the parents to hear their views and talk with them about proposals for systemic change going forward.”