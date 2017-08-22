Police investigating shots fired into an East Vancouver home
A A
Police are investigating after several shots were fired into a Vancouver home Monday evening.
The Vancouver Police Department’s forensic’s team was on the scene of a home near Kaslo Street and East 22nd Avenue around midnight after receiving several 911 calls.
No one was hit or injured in the incident but witnesses said there are bullet holes in the home and a number of shell casings on the ground.
More to come.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.