24-year-old London man 1 of 2 wanted for attempted murder in Barrie shooting

Police in Barrie have identified a 24-year-old London man as one of two suspects wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting earlier this month in that city’s downtown core.

Officers said they arrived at the scene near Mulcaster Street and Lakeshore Drive in downtown Barrie around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 13 following a shots-fired call. A 28-year-old Barrie man was taken from the scene to local hospital with serious injuries and was later transported to a Toronto-area hospital.

Investigators said they believed the shooting was targeted and that the victim was shot in the middle of Mulcaster Street. A vehicle was seized from a Barrie address later that day, they said.

On Friday, Barrie police announced they had identified a London man as one of two wanted in connection to the shooting.

Dylan Brown, 24, of London is described as a white male, standing 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right hand and lower forearm of a star and diamond, police said, adding he is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

A 21-year-old Barrie man is also being sought by police.

Max Cameron Pritchett is described as a white male, standing 5-foot-8, 142 pounds, with a medium build, brown hair, and blue eyes.

Both should be considered armed and dangerous, said Barrie police Const. Sarah Bamford.

“Lakeshore Drive, that’s one of our main access points to get into the downtown core, and with this taking place early Sunday morning as the local drinking establishments were spilling out onto the streets, we’re just asking anybody that has any information or any witnesses to come forward,” she said.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the two are asked to contact the Barrie Police Homicide Unit at 1-705-725-7025, extension 2160, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).