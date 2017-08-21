Abbotsford
August 21, 2017

Officials in Abbotsford, B.C. probe death after trailer fire

A 45-year-old man is dead in Abbotsford after a fire Sunday night in a trailer that was part of a commercial truck repair business.

Abbotsford Police say it happened in the 34000 block of 3rd Avenue at around 7:45pm.

The man was found in the trailer with severe burns and taken to hospital, but died a few hours later.

WorkSafeBC is investigating the blaze, along with Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service and the APD.

