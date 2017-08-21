Officials in Abbotsford, B.C. probe death after trailer fire
A A
A 45-year-old man is dead in Abbotsford after a fire Sunday night in a trailer that was part of a commercial truck repair business.
Abbotsford Police say it happened in the 34000 block of 3rd Avenue at around 7:45pm.
The man was found in the trailer with severe burns and taken to hospital, but died a few hours later.
WorkSafeBC is investigating the blaze, along with Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service and the APD.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.