Officials in Abbotsford, B.C. probe death after trailer fire

A 45-year-old man is dead in Abbotsford after a fire Sunday night in a trailer that was part of a commercial truck repair business.

Abbotsford Police say it happened in the 34000 block of 3rd Avenue at around 7:45pm.

The man was found in the trailer with severe burns and taken to hospital, but died a few hours later.

WorkSafeBC is investigating the blaze, along with Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service and the APD.