Anti-immigrant group leader says he didn’t speak at Saturday’s rally in Vancouver because he felt unsafe

A post by one of the would-be speakers at Saturday’s anti-Muslim and anti-Immigrant rally, says he didn’t feel safe speaking at Vancouver city hall, which is why he didn’t show up.

The founder of the Cultural Action Party of Canada posted a statement on Facebook reading in part, “…it was more than obvious my physical safety was in jeopardy.”



Brad Salzberg says he thinks about five per cent of Canadians who were made aware of the rally would agree with the CAP’s beliefs, or has an open mind about them.

He went on to say there was a significant degree of progress towards the goals of the rally, which was to reach the heartland communities of Canada.

More than 4000 people turned up to Vancouver City Hall and it’s believed just over 100 supported the anti-racism and anti-Islam protest, while the rest turned out to oppose their positions.

Organizers from the CAP and the Worldwide Coalition Against Islam were not seen.

When CKNW reached out to Salzberg for comment, he hung up the phone.