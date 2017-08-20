Crime
August 20, 2017 2:51 pm
August 20, 2017 2:55 pm

IHIT called to investigate suspicious death in Surrey

By Online News Producer  Global News
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called to investigate a suspicious death in Surrey on Sunday morning.

RCMP were called to the 6900-block of 127A Street around 5:30 a.m. and discovered an unresponsive victim in a nearby laneway. The victim later died.

Mounties said the area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time.

More to come…

