IHIT called to investigate suspicious death in Surrey

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called to investigate a suspicious death in Surrey on Sunday morning.

RCMP were called to the 6900-block of 127A Street around 5:30 a.m. and discovered an unresponsive victim in a nearby laneway. The victim later died.

Mounties said the area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time.

More to come…