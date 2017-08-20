Crime
Police investigating suspicious death after body found downtown Toronto

Toronto police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the city’s downtown core early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to a home on Lippincott Street, near Bathurst and College streets around 8 a.m., where officers located a body.

Toronto paramedics confirmed to Talk Radio AM640 the victim is a male.

There is no word yet as to cause of death.

Anyone who has information can call the Toronto Police Service at (416) 808-7000 or Crime Stoppers at (416) 222-TIPS.

