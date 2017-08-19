United Conservative Party’s application to participate in Calgary Pride parade rejected

Members of Alberta’s newly formed United Conservative Party have been told they will not be able to participate in this year’s Calgary Pride parade.

“Calgary Pride looks forward to building a relationship with the newly formed United Conservative Party, and having them demonstrate their commitment to the gender and sexually diverse community through their new platform and policies over the next year and onward,” Calgary Pride president Jason Kingsley said in a statement to Global News on Saturday.

A letter was sent to UCP members regarding the Pride event, thanking them for applying to walk in the parade.

In the letter, the organization said the UCP doesn’t have clear policy in support of gender and sexually diverse community, and suggests members take a three-hour course offered by The Calgary Sexual Health Centre.

“Thank you so much for applying to walk in this year’s Pride Parade,” the letter reads.

“In the application process, we ask political entries to provide information on how they’ve worked with our community in the past 12 months. As your organization does not yet have clear policy in support of the gender and sexually diverse community, we would like to encourage a collaborative learning opportunity, prior to participating as parade entries.”

Members of the UCP were invited to take part in the parade as spectators.

“(We) can provide a member of our community to liaison with you so as to foster learning more about our community and history,” the letter reads. “Then, at the end of the parade, as we do with all attendees, we welcome them to join the march towards the Pride in the Park as we walk in solidarity.”

Calgary’s Pride Parade will be held on Sept. 3.

Global News reached out to the UCP, Alberta Party and Alberta Liberals for a response but did not hear back by the time this story was published. If responses are received, they will be added to this story.