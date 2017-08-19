Crime
August 19, 2017 8:14 am

Finnish police arrest 4 men for possible links to suspect in knife attacks

By Jussi Rosendahl Reuters

Finnish police said they has arrested four other Moroccan men over their possible links to the man suspected of killing two and wounding eight in Friday’s knife attacks.

The police added in a news conference that the attacker, who had arrived in Finland last year, seemed to have chosen women as his targets.

Finnish broadcaster MTV, citing unnamed source, said the man had been declined asylum. The police declined to comment but said he had been “part of the asylum process.”

The suspect is described in a police press release as a young man of foreign background. He is currently in hospital, in police custody, after police shot him in the thigh.

