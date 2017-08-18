Forestry crews action wildfire near Peachland

The B.C. Wildfire Service was called out to the Trepanier Bench Friday afternoon for a wildfire near Highway 97C, just north of Peachland.

The ‘Mount Law’ wildfire is about one hectare and was first reported just after 4 p.m., according to Melanie Morin, a B.C. fire information officer.

It is about 5.5 km west of the Okanagan Connector, Highway 97 interchange.

There are three helicopters and at least two air tankers dousing the flames from the sky while a crew of nine are on the ground.

Morin said fire investigators are also on their way to the scene to determine how the blaze was sparked.

There are structures nearby but Morin said none were currently under threat by the fire.