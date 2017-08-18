Canada
August 18, 2017 8:57 pm

Forestry crews action wildfire near Peachland

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Crews attend a wildfire north of Peachland along Highway 97C Friday afternoon.

Bryon McLuckie/ Global Okanagan
A A

The B.C. Wildfire Service was called out to the Trepanier Bench Friday afternoon for a wildfire near Highway 97C, just north of Peachland.

The ‘Mount Law’ wildfire is about one hectare and was first reported just after 4 p.m., according to Melanie Morin, a B.C. fire information officer.

It is about 5.5 km west of the Okanagan Connector, Highway 97 interchange.

There are three helicopters and at least two air tankers dousing the flames from the sky while a crew of nine are on the ground.

Morin said fire investigators are also on their way to the scene to determine how the blaze was sparked.

There are structures nearby but Morin said none were currently under threat by the fire.

 

 

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC
BC Wildfire
BC Wildfire Service
Fire
Hwy 97C
Kelowna
Okanagan
Okanagan Connector
peachland
Trepanier Bench
Wildfire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News