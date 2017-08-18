Preliminary inspection report into death of ‘Deadpool 2’ stunt driver released

More details have emerged following the death of a motorcycle racer who was performing a stunt on the Deadpool 2 production earlier this week.

A redacted preliminary inspection report by WorkSafeBC into the death of SJ Harris has been released.

According to the inspection notes, employer representatives on-site said Harris was thrown off her Ducati Hyperstrada 939 when the bike hit the curb.

“During the first shooting of the scene, the stunt driver continued driving beyond the planned stopping spot on the stairway landing and continued to drive down a second ramp built over the bottom stairs and across the roadway,” reads part of the redacted report.

It says she was then thrown off her bike and propelled through a plate glass window of a building.

Harris successfully completed the stunt multiple times before the incident, but during the first shooting scene, the rider allegedly lost control of the bike.

Shortly after police confirmed she had died from her injuries.

Harris was a professional motorcycle racer from Brooklyn, New York. Deadpool 2 was her first shoot.

The last fatal accident involving a stunt person in B.C. was on Oct. 31, 1996 when a stunt performer jumped from a helicopter and his parachute failed to open during the filming of the movie Firestorm.

In an exclusive interview with ET Canada, stunt man Emerson Wong – who also performed stunts for Deadpool 2 – said the original stunt double was unavailable so Harris was brought in days before.

He told ET Canada this was Harris’ first time ever performing stunt work on a film.

“She is a professional motorcycle rider in the racing world, but because it was her first stunt job, perhaps it could’ve been because she was a bit nervous.”

With files from Jeremy Lye, Amy Judd, and ET Canada