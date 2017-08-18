Steve Bannon out as White House Chief Strategist, reports say

Donald Trump has reportedly decided to let go of White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

BREAKING: Source: Trump adviser Steve Bannon is leaving White House post. — The Associated Press (@AP) August 18, 2017

The New York Times cited White House officials Friday who said Bannon had submitted his resignation on August 7, which was delayed due to the deadly protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders later released a statement saying that Chief of Staff John Kelly and Bannon mutually agreed that August 18 would be Bannon’s last day.

It's official. 🚨 Steve Bannon is out, a year and a day after he became chairman of the Trump campaign. pic.twitter.com/bz2Tg2bSXq Story continues below — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) August 18, 2017

Though Reuters reported that a source close to Bannon said he is “not expected to resign on his own.”

U.S. President Donald Trump announced earlier this week during a press conference that while Bannon was “not a racist,” “we’ll see what happens to him.” Axios news outlet first reported the news of Bannon’s imminent removal from the position, saying that a decision would soon be reached by new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

WATCH: Trump: Steve Bannon is ‘not a racist, he’s a good person’

The New York Times report went on to say that Bannon had argued for months with other senior White House officials, including members of the president’s family. Bannons removal followed an interview with a writer on August 16 where he discredited the potential for an American military response to North Korea.

While the Times claims that Bannon’s ousting was a long time coming, the removal Bannon’s ally, former White House Chief of Staff Reince Preibus, took place just a few weeks ago.

Bannon, 63, is a former U.S. Navy officer, Goldman Sachs investment banker and Hollywood movie producer, as well as a champion of economic nationalism and a political provocateur. Before becoming chairman to the Trump campaign, exactly one year and a day ago, Bannon served as the executive chairman of the right-wing news outlet, Breitbart News.

More to come.