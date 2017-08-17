Vancouver police issue warning after several women groped on seawall

Vancouver police are warning the public following a series of groping incidents on the seawall in downtown Vancouver.

Police say they received three separate reports between 9 and 10 p.m. on Friday of women who were allegedly groped by a man on a bicycle.

The women were in their 20s and early 30s.

Police say all of them were walking on the seawall in the Yaletown and Granville Island area. One woman was knocked to the ground during the assault.

A fourth woman was sexually assaulted near Cornwall and Cypress on Sunday at 12:30 a.m.. The cyclist involved in the incident rode away northbound in the lane.

Investigators believe the suspect to be the same in all four cases.

The man is described as being in his 20s to early 30s, 5’ 9” tall, with a slim build. He had darker skin with black hair in a short buzz-cut, and was riding a dark-coloured bike.

Investigators strongly believe that there is at least one other woman who was groped and has yet to come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed these incidents or who may have any information is asked to call Vancouver police.