Transgender education, support programs in Peterborough find new hope in local partnership

People journeying through gender issues will have access to a popular support program this fall that had been cancelled in March 2017 due to lack of funding.

The Canadian Mental Health Association of Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge says a partnership with Peterborough Family Health Team, Peterborough 360 Clinic and Trent University Student Wellness Centre has received funding from the Community Foundation of Greater Peterborough and Trent University to once again offer Gender Journeys.

Peer-based education and support groups for transgender and gender diverse individuals will run starting in October, 2017.

“Gender Journeys can do a lot with a little, making efficient use of some highly dedicated resources, providing significant support and education to transgender individuals”, said Gordon Langill, Director of Programs and Services at C.M.H.A. H.K.P.R. “We are grateful to our community partners at Trent University and the Community Foundation of Greater Peterborough for this opportunity to deliver Gender Journeys Services once again.”

Gender Journeys groups provide opportunities for peer-to-peer connections, education, outreach, and support.

Pilot versions of the program, which is delivered by staff with lived experience as transgender individuals, who are also trained to provide Gender Journeys education and support, ran between 2013 and 2017, but the program was shut down due to lack of money, states a media release from the association.

While this fall’s programs will be on a smaller scale than the original pilot, there will be two Gender Journeys groups in Peterborough, beginning in October.

One will run on-campus at Trent University in collaboration with Trent University Student Wellness Centre.

The second Gender Journeys group will operate at C.M.H.A. H.K.P.R. office in Peterborough, serving transgender and gender diverse individuals who are receiving primary health care services through the Peterborough 360 Clinic or the Peterborough Family Health Team.

“We prioritize hiring transgender-identified individuals as Gender Journeys program staff because they are uniquely positioned to understand transgender experiences and identities. Our staff is also skilled facilitators and educators, ensuring the highest quality service delivery,” Langill said.

In addition to these two groups, some individual outreach and support will be offered to transgender and gender diverse individuals in isolated circumstances, where access to group services can be difficult.