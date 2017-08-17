Blogs
August 17, 2017 9:55 am
Updated: August 17, 2017 10:03 am

Morning News: Loon looking for a rescue swims up to the right people near Nordegg, Alberta

By Associate brand director & talk show producer
Don Gibson tipped off the Morning News Team to some lovely pictures of a loon that he says swam up to him on Fish Lake near Nordegg, Alberta looking for help.

The loon had become entangled in a fishing line that had wrapped its way around the loon’s beak. Don was able to gently scoop up the animal, cut the wire off and then gently release it back on to the lake.

Throughout the event, Don’s wife was able to snap a few pictures.

 

Don Gibson helps cut fishing wire off the beak of a loon on Fish Lake, Alberta

Courtesy of Don Gibson

   

