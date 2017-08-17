Morning News: Loon looking for a rescue swims up to the right people near Nordegg, Alberta

Don Gibson tipped off the Morning News Team to some lovely pictures of a loon that he says swam up to him on Fish Lake near Nordegg, Alberta looking for help.

The loon had become entangled in a fishing line that had wrapped its way around the loon’s beak. Don was able to gently scoop up the animal, cut the wire off and then gently release it back on to the lake.

Throughout the event, Don’s wife was able to snap a few pictures.