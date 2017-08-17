Montreal to honour Daisy Sweeney, late piano teacher who taught greats Jones, Peterson

Mayor Denis Coderre says the city will honour Daisy Sweeney, a Montreal piano teacher who was credited with being the first mentor for such greats as Oliver Jones and her own brother, the late Oscar Peterson.

Just spoke to my brother Oliver Jones. I promised him we will make sure there will be a Daisy Peterson Sweeney street in her honour shortly pic.twitter.com/03El7mYJWs — DenisCoderre (@DenisCoderre) August 16, 2017

Sweeney died last Friday in Montreal. She was 97.

WATCH: Daisy Sweeney, a pillar of Montreal’s black community, has passed away at the age of 97.

Born Daisy Elitha Peterson in 1920 in Montreal’s Saint-Henri district, she taught numerous Montrealers piano throughout the years in addition to those musical icons.

Shuri Charles proud of Sweeney's accomplishments, recognition would be good for black community. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/jaXET7XqzS — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 17, 2017

A public service is planned for Saturday at Union United Church in Montreal.

Coderre tweeted late Wednesday that he’d spoken to Jones about Sweeney’s passing.

He says he hopes to rename a street in her name soon.