Yazidi boy captured by ISIS reunited with his mother at Winnipeg airport

After spending three years held in captivity by ISIS militants in northern Iraq, a 12-year-old Yazidi boy reunited with his mother at the Winnipeg airport Thursday morning.

Emad Tammo was separated from his family in 2014 after his family was captured by ISIS. His mother and four siblings, who are Yazidi refugees, managed to escape and sought asylum in Winnipeg. The family thought Emad was dead.

However, Emad’s picture popped up on social media in July after the battle of Mosul, when Iraqi forces were tending to him.

His mother, Nofa Zaghla, has been trying to bring him home ever since.

With the help of the Canadian government, Emad boarded a plane to Canada and arrived in Winnipeg early Thursday morning.

“I wasn’t sure I was ever going to see him again,” Emad’s mother said, who waited anxiously at the airport for his return.

“I am very thankful for everything the Canadian government has done and for everyone who is here right now and who has helped us,” she said. “I haven’t seen him in three years…it’s is very hard because he’s been held captive for long. I am very happy.”

After Emad’s plane landed, he walked into the terminal with a huge smile on his face, holding a sign that thanked the Canadian government.

He was greeted by his family and a huge cheering crowd.

“I am very thankful for everyone to help me reunite with me mother,” he said. “Thank you very much.There are thousands of other kids like me who are still held captive so I wanted to share my story so someone can help those other kids that are still in danger.”

