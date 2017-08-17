City of Edmonton aims to educate neighbourhoods about west Valley Line LRT
As the City of Edmonton gears up for future Valley Line LRT construction to the west end, it’s asking those in the area for their take on the project.
The city is hosting public meetings for the Valley Line West “Citizen Working Groups”. The aim is to recruit active community members to join.
The City of Edmonton established groups in the five distinct zones along the future path of the LRT, which would stretch from downtown to the far west end of the city.
Those groups will be comprised of people who live in the surrounding neighbourhoods and stakeholders from the community —who are able to speak to local concerns and bring project awareness to others.
Two people from each meeting will be chosen to join the larger unit.
On Wednesday, two “public at large” members were chosen for the zone of 87 Avenue from 178 Street to 215 Street. They are asked to tap into their existing network, and assist in keeping up a two-way conversation between the neighbourhood and the city.
“It’s modelled after the Valley Line Southeast project…it’s still in operation,” Eva Cheung, Project manager for Valley Line West, said. “It’s been helpful learning from those group members and the feedback they are able to provide.”
Construction plans, traffic impacts and landscape design were all hot topics at the Wednesday meeting.
Cheung said each of the five areas have specific areas of concern.
“In the mature neighbourhoods it’s about access, management, neighbourhood shortcutting,” Cheung said. “For the downtown core, often—parking and how to connect the different modes of transportation.”
The next meeting will be held Thursday night, for the 87 Avenue zone from Meadowlark to 178 Street.
The full list of meetings for the Valley Line West engagement:
87 Avenue (178 Street – Lewis Farms) Zone
Belmead Community Hall
Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: 9109 – 182 Street
87 Avenue (Meadowlark – 178 Street) Zone
West Meadowlark Community Hall
Date: Thursday, August 17, 2017
Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: 9311 – 165 Street
Stony Plain Road (Groat Road – 159 Street) Zone
West End Christian Reformed Church
Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: 10015 149 Street
Downtown (102 Street – Groat Road) Zone
Robertson-Wesley United Church
Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: 10209 123 Street
156 Street (100 Avenue – 87 Avenue) Zone
West Jasper / Sherwood Community Hall
Date: Thursday, August 24, 2017
Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: 9620- 152 Street
