City of Edmonton aims to educate neighbourhoods about west Valley Line LRT

As the City of Edmonton gears up for future Valley Line LRT construction to the west end, it’s asking those in the area for their take on the project.

The city is hosting public meetings for the Valley Line West “Citizen Working Groups”. The aim is to recruit active community members to join.

The City of Edmonton established groups in the five distinct zones along the future path of the LRT, which would stretch from downtown to the far west end of the city.

Those groups will be comprised of people who live in the surrounding neighbourhoods and stakeholders from the community —who are able to speak to local concerns and bring project awareness to others.

Two people from each meeting will be chosen to join the larger unit.

On Wednesday, two “public at large” members were chosen for the zone of 87 Avenue from 178 Street to 215 Street. They are asked to tap into their existing network, and assist in keeping up a two-way conversation between the neighbourhood and the city.

“It’s modelled after the Valley Line Southeast project…it’s still in operation,” Eva Cheung, Project manager for Valley Line West, said. “It’s been helpful learning from those group members and the feedback they are able to provide.”

Construction plans, traffic impacts and landscape design were all hot topics at the Wednesday meeting.

Cheung said each of the five areas have specific areas of concern.

“In the mature neighbourhoods it’s about access, management, neighbourhood shortcutting,” Cheung said. “For the downtown core, often—parking and how to connect the different modes of transportation.”

The next meeting will be held Thursday night, for the 87 Avenue zone from Meadowlark to 178 Street.

The full list of meetings for the Valley Line West engagement:

87 Avenue (178 Street – Lewis Farms) Zone

Belmead Community Hall

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: 9109 – 182 Street

87 Avenue (Meadowlark – 178 Street) Zone

West Meadowlark Community Hall

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2017

Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: 9311 – 165 Street

Stony Plain Road (Groat Road – 159 Street) Zone

West End Christian Reformed Church

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: 10015 149 Street

Downtown (102 Street – Groat Road) Zone

Robertson-Wesley United Church

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: 10209 123 Street

156 Street (100 Avenue – 87 Avenue) Zone

West Jasper / Sherwood Community Hall

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2017

Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: 9620- 152 Street