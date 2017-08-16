Donald Trump praises North Korea’s ‘wise’ decision on holding off on Guam missile threat
WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump praised Kim Jong Un, the leader of the North Korea, on Wednesday for delaying a decision on attacking against the U.S. territory of Guam and pausing an escalation in tensions between the two countries.
“Kim Jong Un of North Korea made a very wise and well reasoned decision,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The alternative would have been both catastrophic and unacceptable!”
