Donald Trump praises North Korea’s ‘wise’ decision on holding off on Guam missile threat

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump praised Kim Jong Un, the leader of the North Korea, on Wednesday for delaying a decision on attacking against the U.S. territory of Guam and pausing an escalation in tensions between the two countries.

Kim Jong Un of North Korea made a very wise and well reasoned decision. The alternative would have been both catastrophic and unacceptable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

