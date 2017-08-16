Politics
August 16, 2017 8:16 am
Updated: August 16, 2017 8:19 am

Donald Trump praises North Korea’s ‘wise’ decision on holding off on Guam missile threat

By Staff Reuters

ABOVE: North Korea holds off on Guam missile attack, but launches new war of words with U.S.

A A

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump praised Kim Jong Un, the leader of the North Korea, on Wednesday for delaying a decision on attacking against the U.S. territory of Guam and pausing an escalation in tensions between the two countries.

“Kim Jong Un of North Korea made a very wise and well reasoned decision,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The alternative would have been both catastrophic and unacceptable!”

More to come.

 

 

© 2017 Reuters

Report an error
Donald Trump
Guam
Kim Jong-Un
North Korea
North Korea Guam threat
North Korea Tensions
North Korea weapons program

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News