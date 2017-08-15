NDP out-fundraising Liberals so far in 2017

Elections BC has released the latest numbers on political fundraising and it turns out the the NDP are having a stellar year.

Usually, the BC Liberals out-fundraise the New Democrats but this year the NDP came out ahead.

Between Jan. 1 and May 9, the NDP raised $9.1 million compared to the Liberals’ $7.6 million.

Last year, the NDP raised $4.8 million while the Liberals raised $12.2 million.

The year before the NDP made just under $2 million while the Liberals brought in $9.3 million.

The NDP has promised to bring in campaign finance reform but some have questioned why the new government didn’t do so as soon as they took over the reins.

During the Liberal government, the NDP introduces six private members’ bills calling for bans on union and corporate donations to political parties, but the bills were not supported by the government.