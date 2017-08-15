Taylor Swift donating to sexual assault victims following legal battle victory

Taylor Swift is giving back after her win following the groping trial on Monday.

The Bad Blood singer released a statement thanking the judge and jury “for their careful consideration.”

She also thanked her lawyers “for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process.”

Swift also said that she hoped the verdict would inspire other victims of sexual assault.

“I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this,” she continued. “My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

Swift was awarded $1 after jurors determined Monday that fired Denver DJ David Mueller assaulted the pop star by grabbing her backside during the backstage meet-and-greet in June 2013.

Her lawyer, Douglas Baldridge, called the $1 award “a single symbolic dollar, the value of which is immeasurable to all women in this situation.”

Mueller sued Swift and her mother, and their radio handler, Frank Bell, seeking up to $3 million for his ruined career.

The six-woman, two-man jury also determined that Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, and Bell, were within their rights to contact Mueller’s bosses about the allegation.

Just before closing arguments, the judge dismissed Swift from Mueller’s lawsuit and drastically reduced the amount Mueller could collect.

The singer-songwriter said in her countersuit that she wanted a symbolic $1 and the chance to stand up for other women.

Nancy Leong, a law professor at the University of Denver, said Swift’s verdict is important because “we are getting to the point in society that women are believed in court. For many decades and centuries, that was not the case.”

Leong, who also teaches in the university’s gender studies program, said the verdict will inspire more victims of sexual assault to come forward.

“The fact that she was believed will allow women to understand that they will not automatically be disbelieved, and I think that’s a good thing,” Leong said.

—With files from the Associated Press