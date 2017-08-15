Abbotsford police investigate after shots fired

Abbotsford police are investigating after shots were fired at a moving vehicle around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

A man in his 40s was driving on Bradner Road, when a white colored vehicle drove up beside him in the same direction and started shooting.

Abbotsford Police Public Information Officer, Const. Ian MacDonald says, “fortunately this complainant was not injured, his vehicle was struck and he did the right thing. He got to safety and called the Abbotsford police.”

MacDonald says on further investigation, shell casings were found near the scene, and a burned vehicle was found nearby on Nathan Avenue.

“At this point in time, we’re working to see if we can connect that and see if it was the suspect’s vehicle. Certainly the early indications would be that that would fit. It appears to be a stolen BMW from Surrey,” says MacDonald.

It’s still unclear if the incident is linked to gang activity.

The Abbotsford Major Crime Unit has taken over.